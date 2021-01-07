Capitol Riots….Hollywood & Musicians React with Disgust

A number of prominent musicians spoke up on social media about the rioting by supporters of Donald J. Trump on Capitol Hill Wednesday, most either condemning the president for being responsible for the violence or comparing the tame law enforcement response to what went down during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Some were not shy about invoking the 25th amendment.

Angry voices emerging from the music world ran a gamut that included Cardi B, Pink, Tom Morello, Paul Stanley, Selena Gomez, Stevie Wonder and countless others.