Canadian National Murdered in Cambridge, St James

A Canadian national who is born of Jamaican parents, and has been living in Canada since the past 30 years, was shot and killed by gunmen while visiting family members in Cambridge community, on Tuesday night, January 12.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Collin Wright, of Stainton Drive, Mississauga, Canada, and was staying with relatives at a section of Ducketts Road in Cambridge, know as Bottom Cambridge, up to the time of his death.

Reports by the Cambridge police area that, Wright had arrived in the Island on vacation since December 20, and about 7:15pm, he was sitting in the yard with his cousin who operates a shop, in the community, when two men posing as customers entered the yard and ordered cigarettes and rum.

The men were informed that there was none available, so they walked away, but later returned, while Wright and his cousin were still having a conversation inside the yard.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting Wright multiple times, before making their escape along a dirt track through a banana field, across from the yard.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.