Canadian National Killed in Fatal Crash

The Annotto Bay Police in St. Mary are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motorcycle crash along the Colerain main road in the parish on Wednesday, February 17, which claimed the life of 38-year-old Canadian national, Simone Belgrave.

Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 5:30 p.m., Belgrave was a pillion on a motorcycle travelling along the main road when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree and a utility pole. Belgrave was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations are on-going.