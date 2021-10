Can You Feel It? Kerwin DuBois & Shenseea Celebrates the Caribbean in new Visual-WATCH

Carib beer Brand Ambassadors-Kerwin DuBois and Shenseea teamed up with Carib Beer to create marketing magic.

The Trinidadian Brewery company premiered a six-minute extended commercial and music video. DJ Khaled also made an appearance, WATCH BELOW.

The song was written and produced by Kerwin DuBois and Christopher “Jillionaire” Leacock, a former member of the American electronic music group Major Lazer.