Call Center Supervisor Abducted for $1M Ransom in Hopewell, Hanover

The police in Hanover and St James, have joined forces in search of two gunmen, who abducted a female Call Centre Supervisor from her home in Hopewell, Hanover, on Monday morning, August 28, and later released her in Montego Bay, after a ransom amounting to over $1-million, was paid over to them.
The police have reported that the 25-year-old female victim was safely reunited with her relatives, shortly after the ransom was paid.
Reports are that about 8:00am, on Monday, August 28, the female and her boyfriend who resides at an apartment located at Little Orchard Crescent, in Hopewell, were at home when two men armed with handguns forced their way inside the house.
The men held the couple at gunpoint, before abducting the female and instructed the boyfriend that they want a ransom for her release.
The gunmen drove from the scene and late Monday afternoon, after they receive cash amounting to over $1-million dollars, they dropped off their hostage at a location in Montego Bay.