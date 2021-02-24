‘Cakie’ and ‘Jahdicide’ Murdered in Rocky Point, Clarendon

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Criminal Investigation Bureau, have commenced an investigation surrounding the motives which led to two men being shot and killed, at the intersection of Portland Cottage, and Rocky Point main road, in the parish, on Tuesday, February 23.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Kurt Taylor, otherwise called ‘Cakie’, a taxi operator of Savanna district, and 28-year-old Odane Brown, otherwise called ‘Jahdicide’ engineer of Raymond’s district, and both in Hayes, Clarendon.

Reports by the Lionel Town police are that about 6:50 pm, both men were traveling in a Toyota ProBox motorcar, when they were ambushed by armed men, and shot multiple times.

Residents in the area later stumbled upon the parked vehicle, and upon investigating, the bodies of both men were discovered inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and the bodies removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.