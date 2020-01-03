“Cake Soap” Charged with Christmas Day Murder, in Manchester

First Murder in Lilliput, St James of 2020
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Manchester (McKoy’s News): 28-year-old Andre Pryce, otherwise called “Cake Soap” of Bigwood district, Craighead in Manchester, has been charged with the murder of Christon Broomfield, of Saw Mill Road district, Colleyville in the parish on Christmas Day.

Reports by the Mandeville police are that on Christmas Day, an argument developed between Pryce and Broomfield, when a knife was used to stab Broomfield in the regions of his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Broomfield was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pryce was charged in connection with the murder.

 

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Ingrid Henry Missing, From St Mary
Ingrid Henry Missing, From St Mary
JCF Seized Nine Illegal Firearms and 86-Assorted Rounds of Ammunition, in Three Days
JCF Seized Nine Illegal Firearms and 86-Assorted Rounds of Ammunition, in Three Days
St Elizabeth Robber Arrested and Charged
St Elizabeth Robber Arrested and Charged
Gunmen Arrested and Charged in Kingston
Gunmen Arrested and Charged in Kingston
Over 2300 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St Thomas, 5 Men Charged
Over 2300 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St Thomas, 5 Men Charged
Man Held with Illegal Gun at Spot Check in Spring Mount, St James
Man Held with Illegal Gun at Spot Check in Spring Mount, St James

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....