“Cake Soap” Charged with Christmas Day Murder, in Manchester

Latest Jamaica News, Manchester (McKoy’s News): 28-year-old Andre Pryce, otherwise called “Cake Soap” of Bigwood district, Craighead in Manchester, has been charged with the murder of Christon Broomfield, of Saw Mill Road district, Colleyville in the parish on Christmas Day.

Reports by the Mandeville police are that on Christmas Day, an argument developed between Pryce and Broomfield, when a knife was used to stab Broomfield in the regions of his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Broomfield was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pryce was charged in connection with the murder.

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter