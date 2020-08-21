Cabinet Committee To Review Record COVID-19 Test Results

The Cabinet sub-committee on COVID-19 is to meet this morning, Friday, to discuss yesterday’s record numbers of new cases. Ninety-eight new cases were confirmed, with ten being from backlog samples.

It was also announced at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister that another death from the virus has been recorded, bringing the total to 15.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said the data of new cases announced Thursday, scattered across the country, was extraordinary and concerning.

He was unwilling to say whether that would have an effect on the Election campaign and even on the planned opening of schools, September 7. He said any decisions would have to be made by the Cabinet, with advice from Public Health officials.