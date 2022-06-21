Cabinet Approves Country’s Membership To CBCI

Cabinet has given approval for Jamaica’s membership to the Caribbean Biological Corridor Initiative (CBCI).

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, in a Statement to the Senate, recently.

He said the CBCI has been widely recognised as an important example of South-South cooperation and aims to increase the ecological connectivity across the Greater Antilles.

“Preserving this connectivity among the island States of the Greater Antilles is important, as this will contribute to the sustainable management of ecosystems and the services they provide. For example, the provision of food, fuel and water; carbon storage and regulation of climate; erosion and flood control; heritage and culture, and nutrient and water recycling, which support several key economic sectors within these countries, including health, agriculture, fisheries, and tourism,” he noted.

The Minister said the CBCI’s focus is on building a strong and sustained collective, institutionalised and regional approach to facilitate the conservation, management and governance of terrestrial and marine biodiversity in the Caribbean.

Senator Samuda added that based on a coordinated and structured expansion to other countries and territories, the Initiative intends to build and demonstrate significant positive linkages between conservation, connectivity, livelihoods and poverty reduction through selected field activities and a targeted communication programme.

He pointed out that it also aims to deliver a sustainable and integrated knowledge management system on biodiversity and biological connectivity, joint and harmonised policies and instruments, adequate and compatible capacity among participating countries and institutions, as well as sustained cooperation mechanisms between countries and institutions at the scientific, technical and civil society levels.

“Implementation of the CBCI will assist in raising awareness of the importance of the healthy and productive ecosystems to the economic growth and development, and social well-being of member countries. The projects and programmes implemented under the CBCI will be synergised with similar programmes and stakeholders under other regional initiatives to ensure maximum benefit to the participating countries,” Senator Samuda added.

He further stated that biodiversity conservation, as well as its sustainable use, is critical to the achievement of the targets under Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goals 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).

“Indeed, the importance of biodiversity to a nation’s economic growth and development, as well as social well-being, cannot be overemphasised. Goal 4 of Vision 2030 Jamaica – National Development Plan – is that ‘Jamaica has a healthy natural environment’.

National Outcome 13, one of four National Outcomes under this Goal, focuses on the Sustainable Management and Use of Environmental and Natural Resources,” he noted.

Senator Samuda said in recognition of the value of ecosystem services to human well-being Jamaica has declared several marine and terrestrial protected areas.

Most recently, Cabinet approved the declaration of the Black River and the Cockpit Country as protected areas under the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) Act. To date, approximately 25 per cent and 12 per cent of the country’s terrestrial and marine areas are legally declared as protected areas.

Senator Samuda said Jamaica’s membership in the Initiative will also complement the work currently being undertaken in support of other global and regional initiatives to which Jamaica is a member, including the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, the Caribbean Challenge Initiative, the Leaders Pledge for Nature, the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, and the Global Ocean Alliance.

Opposition Senator, Sophia Frazer Binns, said the Opposition supports the memberships and stands ready to participate to ensure that the objectives are achieved.

The CBCI arose out of a 2007 political declaration from Ministers of the environment of Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, to partner in the long-term conservation of biodiversity, based on the ecological connectivity within the Greater Antilles beyond political boundaries. The Initiative has been widely recognised as an important example of South-South cooperation.