Trending now
MoHW Signs Agreeement With Private Facilities For Vaccination Programme
Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3
Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3
SRC Recommends Formulas For Product Development
SRC Recommends Formulas For Product Development
Role Of Municipal Corporations Underscored
Role Of Municipal Corporations Underscored

Cabinet Approves Contracts For Private Security Services At HEART Locations

Cabinet Approves Contracts For Private Security Services At HEART Locations
Cabinet Approves Contracts For Private Security Services At HEART Locations

Cabinet has approved the award of six contracts, valued $1.19 billion, to three firms to provide private security services for the HEART/NSTA Trust and e-Gov Jamaica Limited, over the next three years.

Details were provided by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, during last week’s post-Cabinet digital media briefing.

Mrs. Williams said Vanguard Security Limited, Allied Protection Limited and Quest Security Services Limited have been contracted to provide services at HEART’s 53 locations islandwide.

Vanguard has received two contracts, valued $240.36 million and $126.4 million; Allied has also been awarded two, valued $267 million and $218.6 million; while Quest has been given a contract for $283.3 million.

Meanwhile, Allied Protection has been awarded a contract, valued just over $61 million, to provide services for e-Gov Jamaica Limited.

Cabinet also approved a Biosafety Policy for Jamaica, and its tabling in Parliament as a White Paper.

It outlines the framework to ensure an enabling environment for the safe development, use and application of modern biotechnology.

Mrs. Williams said the Policy seeks to manage the risk to Jamaica’s agriculture and biodiversity and facilitate the development of a national modern biotechnology sector in a safe regulatory environment.

“The Policy examines the variables and impacts on the country’s economy as well as the health, agriculture, industry and other sectors,” she added.

A submission to Cabinet advised that in December 2012, the Government of Jamaica became a Party to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety.

The Protocol recognised the potential benefits of modern biotechnology and sought to ensure the safe use, transfer and handling of living modified organisms, considering the risks to biodiversity and human health.

The Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change is the National Focal Point for the Protocol.

WRITTEN BY: DOUGLAS MCINTOSH
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com