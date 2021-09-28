Cabinet Approves Contracts For Private Security Services At HEART Locations

Cabinet has approved the award of six contracts, valued $1.19 billion, to three firms to provide private security services for the HEART/NSTA Trust and e-Gov Jamaica Limited, over the next three years.

Details were provided by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, during last week’s post-Cabinet digital media briefing.

Mrs. Williams said Vanguard Security Limited, Allied Protection Limited and Quest Security Services Limited have been contracted to provide services at HEART’s 53 locations islandwide.

Vanguard has received two contracts, valued $240.36 million and $126.4 million; Allied has also been awarded two, valued $267 million and $218.6 million; while Quest has been given a contract for $283.3 million.

Meanwhile, Allied Protection has been awarded a contract, valued just over $61 million, to provide services for e-Gov Jamaica Limited.

Cabinet also approved a Biosafety Policy for Jamaica, and its tabling in Parliament as a White Paper.

It outlines the framework to ensure an enabling environment for the safe development, use and application of modern biotechnology.

Mrs. Williams said the Policy seeks to manage the risk to Jamaica’s agriculture and biodiversity and facilitate the development of a national modern biotechnology sector in a safe regulatory environment.

“The Policy examines the variables and impacts on the country’s economy as well as the health, agriculture, industry and other sectors,” she added.

A submission to Cabinet advised that in December 2012, the Government of Jamaica became a Party to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety.

The Protocol recognised the potential benefits of modern biotechnology and sought to ensure the safe use, transfer and handling of living modified organisms, considering the risks to biodiversity and human health.

The Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change is the National Focal Point for the Protocol.