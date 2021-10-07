Cabinet Approves Border Security Policy And Strategy

Cabinet has given approval for the development of a National Border Security Policy and Strategy.

It aims to strengthen Jamaica’s border and maritime domain capacities through the creation of a strategic multisectoral framework to address security risks within Jamaica.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during the virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (October 6).

She said development of the National Border Security Policy and Strategy will be spearheaded by a policy steering committee that will be constituted for a period of 24 months.

Cabinet also approved the purchase of the Christiana Potato Growers property in Christiana, Manchester, by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) at a cost of $75 million.

Minister Williams said the recommendation for purchase was given based on the strategic importance of the property to the farmers in the environs, especially Irish potato growers.

 

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: ROCHELLE WILLIAMS

SOURCE: JIS news

