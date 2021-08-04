Cabbie Seen in Viral Video Assaulting Colleague Charged with Attempted Murder

The taxi driver who was caught in video footage assaulting another taxi driver on Thursday, July 29 has been charged by Manchester Police.

Charged is Nackland Scott, also known as “Ronny,” 44-year-old taxi operator of Wint Road, Mandeville in Manchester.

According to Mandeville Police, Scott and another taxi operator got into an altercation during which Scott assaulted the man with a piece of wood, struck him multiple times, and then attempted to drive a car over him while he lay helpless on the ground. The injured man was taken to hospital and treated before being released.