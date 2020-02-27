C4 Di Repa Represents

Music is a language. One that translate all barriers, boundaries, borders. It’s a needed part of life, whether, love, giving thanks, during prayer. You name it. Music is here to stay. And one thing is also for sure is with love and passion there is also drive. All the great musicians, artist, sculptors, painters and great minds were pushed and inspired on mere passion for curating great things.

This brings me to the subject and the artist that has lived, thrived and made his name being exactly that, which is “musical”. His name is “C4 Di Repa”. He’s somewhat the vision or example of art itself. He’s a DJ, M.C, singer, designer. That’s a lot of titles and crowns, but they are all living proof of this artist ability to throw himself into what or where his passions lie.

He’s now dropping singles in preparation for the release of his first EP. Songs like “Party Up” is making waves on the air and in the dancehall party scenes. “My Love” is also a single doing well. He has a sound that is soothing and melodic at the same time. Its a signature that makes these tracks seem larger than life. C4 is a student of music. When I say music we can’t really box him in. He’s fluid in Regge, Hip Hop and R&B. Here’s the twist he also does it in Spanish which made him a next level act by being the core of a few Hip Hop crews. His talent was clearly distinguished as one of the better if not the best in his surrounding communities.

He’s toured the USA and is working along side Tanya and the MCR team, which is presently putting together his tour routine for Jamaica and the Caribbean region. He’s also linked up with Push A Yute Inc to assist in production booking and preparing his posiible tour for the Spanish speaking region.

C4diRepa is what the industry calls a natural adapter. He brings out musically a concoction of genres that have popular sounds to attract a mass appeal.

He has a treat to bring to the table of entertainment and we’re definitely ready to partake from this universal riddim pot.