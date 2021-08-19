C-Toc Charges Portland Man for Fraudulent Conversion

Police officers attached to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) charged one man for Fraudulent Conversion on, Monday, August 16.

He is 36-year-old Donavon Thompson, otherwise called ‘Free’, a businessman of Norwich Heights in Portland.

Reports are that between April 2020 and May 2021, the complainant paid Thompson approximately JMD 3,150,000.00 in order for him to purchase two motor vehicles. After not receiving them at the agreed time, the complainant demanded the cars or his money. However, neither was forthcoming and the complainant reported the matter to the Fraud Squad.

Thompson later surrendered to detectives and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalized.