Busy Signal “Nuh Trust Nothing Pon Yeng Yeng”-LISTEN

Busy Signal has released a brand new track, via Troyton Music, entitled ‘Yeng Yeng’.

The single doesn’t hold back in talking about his dislike for criminals who ride Yeng Yeng bikes.

The bikes are often used as get away transport after robberies and are seen as a nuisance by many Jamaicans. There has been a constant debate about whether these bikes should be banned, Busy Signal puts everything in perspective in his new song.

But the song also strikes a balance as he mentions the use of Toyota Probox and Nissan AD Wagons as well and speaks to the issues being with the criminals and not the vehicles.

The song is not just ‘topical’ but very ‘catchy’ and is easily a fan favourite.

 

