Busta Rhymes To Release Vybz Kartel Collab Off His Upcoming Album

American rapper Busta Rhymes is finally gearing up to launch what will be his 10th studio album, dubbed Extinction Level Event 2. What’s also pretty exciting is that he announced he has a new song with Vybz Kartel that will premiere on Friday (August 21).

The Jamaican bred rapper posted an exciting promotional video on Instagram yesterday, which tales the project with the Worl’ Boss from as far back as 10 years ago. The video was titled, “2010 THIS IS WHERE THE BUSTA RHYMES AND VYBZ KARTEL JOURNEY BEGAN,” and showed snippets of Kartel making music in the studio with Busta and their crews along with other clips of Busta on ground zero in 2014 supporting Kartel during his tumultuous trial in Kingston Jamaica for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

Busta captioned the post and consequent project: “The Dragon & The Teach @bustarhymes & @vybzkartel #THEDONANDTHEBOSS. Be apart of the History!!! Be apart of the journey!! Droppin’ 8.21.20 ##FREEWORLBOSS. And as expected, ignited his timeline with a brigade of fire emojiis from eager fans.

Vybz Kartel seems to be a constant in many of Busta’s musical projects throughout the years, somewhat of a coveted link to his Jamaican roots.

They’ve done several collaborations already, including You Already Know in 2013, which also features T-Pain, as well as the Twerk It remix, plus Wine & Go Down and Girlfriend in 2017 featuring Tory Lanez, with blockbuster cameos from Ninjaman, Beenie Man, Foota Hype and Junior Reid in the music video.

Busta’s new album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God will serve as the sequel to his third studio album, Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front, which debuted in 1998. The 10-year journey of making the LP has been quite hectic for the rapper, for one he parted ways with Cash Money Records, citing creative differences in an interview with Sway in the Morning, in 2014.

“I was there for two years and the opportunity was a great opportunity at the time, because of the type of deal that was done,” Busta explained. “For me, with this particular project and all of the sacrifice that went into it – recording the album for five years, I [lost] Chris Lighty making this album, I [lost] my father making this album – the s**t I was putting into this album, I’m not compromising my vision for it.”

He continued, “So if I feel like if, in the slightest way, we ain’t facilitating everything necessary for the vision to be seen and executed in the way I’m envisioning this s**t for the last five years, let me live and die in my own inequity.”

While the release date still hasn’t been confirmed, Rhymes assures it will be dropping soon. With the help of friend and comedian Chris Rock, the new album was teased on Monday (August 17) when Rock posted a polished looking video of himself repeatedly saying, “You n***as can’t fuck with the god Busta Rhymes” to the tune of Chopin’s “Marche funèbre.”

The caption alongside the video read, “It’s official @bustarhymes new album is titled #ELE2. Coming soon…,” confirming the upcoming release of Busta’s next album.

