Busta Rhymes shows off massive weight loss

Busta Rhymes has been the recipient of some online body shaming over the years,  but nobody can laugh now.

The Hip Hop legend shared an Instagram post with his 2.8 million followers showing off an impressive body transformation with side-by-side photos.

In the first, Busta is sporting a sizable belly and in the second, he reveals his recently rediscovered six-pack.

With Busta’s transformation complete, he can focus on promoting his forthcoming album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which arrives on October 30.

The project serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 1998’s Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front.

Busta announced the project’s title with the help of fame comedian Chris Rock in August.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

