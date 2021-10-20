Busta Rhymes searching for A worthy opponent for Verzuz battle

Busta Rhymes is on a quest to find a worthy Verzuz opponent, but the search hasn’t been an easy one.

On Monday (Oct. 18), Crazy Legs, who appeared on stage during Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One’s infamous battle, revealed he chopped it up with the emcee and gave him his flowers hours before learning some interesting information about Busta’s current hunt.

Busta’s alleged conversation with Crazy Legs aligns with sentiments previously explained by Fat Joe. Last month, while speaking to viewers of his Instagram Live show, the Bronx emcee shared his belief that artists are simply afraid to go head-to-head with the “Touch It” star.

Fat Joe says everybody is scared to do a Verzuz battle against Busta Rhymes

Despite the difficulty in landing a competitor, the Brooklyn native appears to be eager to get on the battle stage. On Saturday (Oct. 16), as Supacat and friends performed at the Barclays Center, Busta took the stage with a simple request: “Find me a worthy Verzuz opponent.”

