‘Busshead’ Killed along Studio One Boulevard

One man was shot and killed by armed men along a section of Studio One Boulevard, in Kingston, on Tuesday, March 31.

Dead is Alexander Thompson, otherwise called ‘Bushead’, of a Kingston 5 address.

Reports from the Cross Roads police are that about 6:30 pm, Thompson was walking along a section of Studio One Boulevard, when he was attacked by armed men.

He was shot multiple times by his attackers who escaped in the area on foot, followed by which residents summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Thompson was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.