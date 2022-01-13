Businesswomen Murdered in Westmoreland

Two businesswomen were shot and killed by two gunmen posing as customers at a business establishment which they operates in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, on Wednesday, January 12.

The deceased have been identified as 63-year-old Bernice Lewis, and 45-year-old Sophia Brown, both of Long Hill, in White House, Westmoreland.

Reports by the Whitehouse police are that about 2:00pm, the two women who operates a wholesale establishment in Long Hill, were inside the establishment, when two men posing has customers entered.

The men then acted like they were purchasing items, followed by which they brandished handguns and opened fire hitting both women multiple times.

The police were summoned to the location and upon arrival, the victims were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

