Businesswoman Upset at Police Treatment after Accident

(Alan Lewin- News Reporter): A Montego Bay businesswoman is very upset with some members of the St James police, who she claims used derogatory and abusive language to her at an accident scene along River Bay Road in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday, August 3.

Angella Medley said that a police vehicle hit her car, in the rear, along a section of the River Bay Road. When she got out of her car to investigate, the policeman who was driving the police vehicle at the time suddenly accused her of wrongful driving, she said the officer did not want her to take a photo of the scene. She said he called her all types of names, which embarrassed her in public. According to Miss Medley, the officer called her ‘stink’, which she thinks is a disgraceful behavior coming from a policeman who is here to serve and protect.

Orlen Deer who is a prominent JP in the city tried to contact Sgt Holder about the matter concerning the police who was driving the car at the time but did not have much to say as the matter is under investigation.

Despite Miss Medley’s car being hit in the back, they claimed that she was wrong. She plans to seek legal advice and to contact INDECOM on the matter. She said the damage to her vehicle is at least $50,000.