Businesswoman Shot Dead at Home in Clarendon

A businesswoman was slain on Wednesday night (June 1) after armed men stormed into her home in Cumberland District, Spalding’s, Clarendon.

According to authorities, the husband fled during the incident and was unharmed.

Dead is 42-year-old Melissa Claire Wright.

Reports are that at about 9:30 pm, Wright and her husband were reportedly at home when gunmen burst in and demanded money.

They reportedly shot Wright in the head after their demands were not met. Her husband ran into the bushes and was pursued by the assailants, but he managed to escape.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Wright was taken to hospital where she was admitted, but later died.

Investigations continue.