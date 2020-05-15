Businesswoman shot by man who asked for her husband

Jamaica Crime News: A businesswoman was reportedly shot, in St Thomas, after a heated exchange with a man who demanded to speak with her husband.

The woman is now hospitalized after being shot multiple times at her house in Duhaney Pen in the parish this morning.

It is reported that at about 8:20, a man, who was wearing a mask, entered the woman’s yard and asked for her husband.

The woman, who was standing behind the door, asked why the man wanted to speak to her husband. The man responded by saying he was there on behalf of someone else.

The businesswoman stated that her husband was not home.

A heated conversation afterward led to the man pulling a gun and shooting the woman in her shoulder and lower body.

She was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated.

The police recovered four spent shells and bullet fragments at the scene. They are now investigating.