Businesswoman murdered in Portland
Police are investigating the murder of a businesswoman in Portland Monday, July 20.

Dead is 32-year-old Tonian McDonald, a businesswoman of Dolphin Cove, Dolphin Bay in Portland. Her body was found on the Sherwood Forrest main road, San San, Portland.

Reports from the San San Police are that about 8:20 p.m., Monday, residents came upon the body along the roadway and alerted them. On their arrival, it was seen with its throat slashed lying beside a Toyota Axio motor car that was engulfed in flames.

The Port Antonio Fire Department was contacted and conducted cooling down operations, after which the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

