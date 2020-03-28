Businesswoman Erldine Henry-Brown Shot Dead

The St Ann police are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of an elderly Justice of the peace, who was shot and killed by gunmen at her business place in Exchange community, near Ocho Rios, on Thursday evening, March 26.

She has been identified as 70-year-old, Erldine Henry-Brown, also of Exchange community.

Reports by the police are that about 2:20p,m, Henry-Brown was at a Hardware Store, which she operates when armed men entered the establishment.

The men held her at gunpoint and later opened fire hitting her multiple times, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the elderly woman who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.