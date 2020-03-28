Businesswoman Erldine Henry-Brown Shot Dead

Businesswoman Erldine Henry-Brown Shot Dead
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St Ann police are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of an elderly Justice of the peace, who was shot and killed by gunmen at her business place in Exchange community, near Ocho Rios, on Thursday evening, March 26.

She has been identified as 70-year-old, Erldine Henry-Brown, also of Exchange community.

Reports by the police are that about 2:20p,m, Henry-Brown was at a Hardware Store, which she operates when armed men entered the establishment.

The men held her at gunpoint and later opened fire hitting her multiple times, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the elderly woman who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....