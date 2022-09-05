Businesswoman Charged with Breaches of the DDA

Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Police Division charged 30-year-old Tashika Grant, a businesswoman of Worthington Terrace, Kingston 5 with breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act on Friday, September 02.

Reports are that about 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 1, Grant arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and checked in to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale in the United States of America. During routine security checks, it was discovered that Grant had several packages of cocaine concealed on her body. She was taken to into custody.

The cocaine seized weighs approximately 1.05 kilograms and has an estimated street value of US$30,000.

After a question and answer interview in the presence of her attorney, she was charged with the following offences:

o Possession of cocaine

o Dealing in cocaine

o Attempting to export cocaine

o Conspiracy to export cocaine.

She is booked to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, September 07.

