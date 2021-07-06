Businesswoman Charged Following Shooting Death of Female Teen in St Mary

Charges have been filed against a businesswoman for her suspected role in a recent drive-by shooting in Boscobel, St Mary on Saturday, June 26, which left a female teen dead and two others injured.

Latoya Wilson, a 31-year-old businesswoman from Capture Land in the parish of Boscobel, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, wounding with intent, and illegal firearm possession.

Wilson was charged following her alleged involvement in the shooting death of Nicole Marshall, a 19-year-old resident of Boscobel, St Mary.

According to police report, the shooting was prompted by an event that occurred on Saturday, in which Marshall’s close female relative allegedly injured a man during a dispute, which resulted in the relative being apprehended by police.

Further reports are that, Wilson allegedly identified Marshall to men who later traveled to the Capture Land region, in search of the now-deceased teen and her relatives.

Reports from the St Mary police are that around 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, Marshall was among a group of people in the community, when a white car pulled up, from which two males alighted and opened fire, wounding three people. The gunmen then fled the scene in the car.

The victims were transported to a hospital, where Marshall was pronounced dead and the others treated.

The search for the alleged gunmen is still ongoing.