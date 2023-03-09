Businessman Shot to Death in Westgate Hills, St James

The Freeport police in Montego Bay, St James are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a businessman, who was shot and killed by a lone gunman at his home in Westgate Hills, Montego Bay, on Thursday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Sheldon Dehaney, businessman of Lot 587 Westgate Hills.
Reports from the police are that about 1:00am, on Thursday, Dehaney and his common-law-wife had just driven inside their yard and were about to exit their vehicle, when they were pronounced upon by a lone gunman.
The gunman held them at gunpoint before opening fire, hitting Dehaney multiple times to his upper body.
The gunman made his escape on foot in the area, followed by which the police were summoned and upon arrival, Dehaney was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.