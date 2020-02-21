Businessman Shot and Killed in Portmore, St Catherine

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Businessman Shot and Killed – Twenty-nine-year-old Khalil Hibbert, popular businessman of Bellwood Avenue, Westchester in Portmore, St Catherine, was shot and killed by armed men along a section of Grange Lane in Portmore, on Thursday, February 20.

Reports by the Portmore police are that about 3:00 p.m., residents living in the community summoned the police after they heard gunshots being fired in the area.

The lawmen journeyed to the location and found the businessman lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and his body removed to the morgue for a postmortem examination.