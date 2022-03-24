Businessman Murdered in Green Island, Hanover

A popular Hanover businessman was shot and killed by armed men at his business in Green Island, Hanover on Wednesday night, March 24.

He has been identified as 61-year-old Fitzroy Watson, otherwise called ‘Pound’ also of Green Island.

Reports by the Green Island police are that shortly after 8 pm, Watson was at his wholesale liquor outlet in Green Island Square when a group of motorcycle gunmen men rode to the location.

The men opened fire hitting Watson multiple times before making their escape. The police were summoned and upon arrival, Watson was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

 

