Businessman Kenneth Li, aka Kenny and Employee Killed in Montego Bay

The St James Police are carrying out investigations surrounding the shooting death of a popular Chinese businessman and a male employee, during an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity of the Credit Union Bank, and the Church Street police station in downtown Montego Bay, on Monday, March 2.

dead are Kenneth Li, otherwise called “Kenny” owner and operator of Cash Smart Supermarket along Barnett Street, Montego Bay, and Carl Reid, who is an employee of the Chinese businessman.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 a.m., Li was accompanied by Reid, drove to the banking institution along Church Street, where he intended to deposit money.

On reaching the vicinity of the bank, and the Church Street Police station, a group of men armed with guns approached the minivan, and demanded that they hand over the cash.

Li who was around the steering wheel attempted to drive away from the scene but the gunmen opened fire hitting both men, resulting in the driver losing control of the minivan, which colliding into another bus.

The robbers removed the bag containing several million dollars from the bus before one of the men jumped into a motor car which sped away, and the other ran from the location and made his escape on foot, in the vicinity of Market Street.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the lawmen cordoned off several streets in the downtown area and took two men into custody. The injured men were then transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.