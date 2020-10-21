Businessman ‘Jah Lee’ killed in Mobay

Businessman ‘Jah Lee’ killed in Mobay
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The music fraternity is in mourning following the brutal gun killing of one of Montego Bay’s better-known businessmen and entertainer.

Osbourn Campbell, better known as Jah Lee in the music fraternity, was killed at his business place, along Fustic Road in the  Charles Gordon Market area of Montego Bay, St James  on Tuesday afternoon, October 20,.

Jah Lee operates a successful food and vegetable  store near the train line along the busy Fustic Road. Born in St Ann, he came to Montego By to live with his father in Mount Salem. In 2008 he made an appearance at Reggae Sumfest, where he created an impact.

His first song was entitled ‘Green Lime’. He made stage show appearances at Hague Agricultural show, and at Clock Tower, Roots Bamboo in Negril and at Aqua Sol. His latest project was a song entitled ‘The DJ’s can’t make no hits’. He was a very kind and helpful person to many whom he came in contact with.

Rest In Peace Jah Lee

 

Alan Lewin – News Reporter

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....