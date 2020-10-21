Businessman ‘Jah Lee’ killed in Mobay

The music fraternity is in mourning following the brutal gun killing of one of Montego Bay’s better-known businessmen and entertainer.

Osbourn Campbell, better known as Jah Lee in the music fraternity, was killed at his business place, along Fustic Road in the Charles Gordon Market area of Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday afternoon, October 20,.

Jah Lee operates a successful food and vegetable store near the train line along the busy Fustic Road. Born in St Ann, he came to Montego By to live with his father in Mount Salem. In 2008 he made an appearance at Reggae Sumfest, where he created an impact.

His first song was entitled ‘Green Lime’. He made stage show appearances at Hague Agricultural show, and at Clock Tower, Roots Bamboo in Negril and at Aqua Sol. His latest project was a song entitled ‘The DJ’s can’t make no hits’. He was a very kind and helpful person to many whom he came in contact with.

Rest In Peace Jah Lee

Alan Lewin – News Reporter