Businessman in custody for death of wife in Portland

Businesswoman murdered in Portland
A Portland businessman whose wife was found dead in her burnt-out car in the parish last month is in police custody.

The businessman, Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, was taken into custody August 5, in relation to the murder of his wife, Tonia McDonald. Detectives from the Major Investigation Division picked him up and took him the Kingston.
Mrs McDonald is the second wife of the supermarket operator Everton McDonald, to have been killed.
Police are said to be reviewing the shooting death of the first wife, Merlene in 2009.

 

