Businessman Gets $1.5m Bail following Cocaine Seizure in St James

Restaurant and bar owner Oral Johnson, who was held two weeks ago with over 19 pounds of cocaine in Coral Gardens, St James, was offered $1.5 million bail in St James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Johnson is charged with possession, dealing, taking steps to export, and trafficking of 19 pounds and 10.98 ounces of cocaine.

Johnson was not taken to court yesterday because of the islandwide strike by employees at the National Water Commission, which has resulted in water lock-offs in numerous locations.

During the bail hearing, Johnson’s attorney, Martin Thomas, told Parish Judge Sasha Ashley that Johnson suffers from a heart condition and even though he receives medication, it is difficult for him to treat it adequately where he is.

Thomas also stated that his client has no previous convictions and that his client denies knowledge that the items (cocaine) were in the vehicle.

The prosecution did not object to bail, but requested that Johnson surrender his passport and that a stop order be imposed on him at the ports.

Additionally, it was revealed that the case file was missing the forensic certificate as well as the fingerprint analysis.

Johnson was offered bail with one or two sureties, and he was forced to surrender his travel documents,

Johnson is set to make his first in-person court appearance on July 7.

Johnson was allegedly observed sitting in a parked vehicle for approximately 20 minutes on April 28. When confronted by authorities, he reportedly gave contradictory explanations for his presence in the area. The vehicle was then examined, and nine packets containing cocaine were allegedly discovered.

Police allegedly recovered US$3.8 million and CDN$30,000 in linked operations that day at a property in Coral Gardens. Presley ‘Pressa’ Bingham was later named as a person of interest in those investigations.