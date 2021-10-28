Business Operations this Saturday for Select Tax Offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding the public that it will open select Tax Offices this Saturday, October 30, 2021, and every last Saturday of the month for the remainder of the 2021/22 financial year, subject to any announcements by the government on Covid containment measures. The Tax Authority is reporting collections of over $244M, which translates to approximately 19,000 payments across the select locations, which operate on the Saturday month-ends since April.

The following Tax Offices will operate this Saturday between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm:

· St. Andrew

· Montego Bay

· Mandeville

· Savanna-La-Mar

· St. Ann’s Bay

· Old Harbour

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours (9:00 am – 2:00 pm).

The Saturday service enhancement provides taxpayers with a convenient option of doing business on these weekends, as well as alleviating the usually high walk-in traffic at Tax Offices during the busy month-end weekday period.

Persons wishing to make payments for Property Tax may opt to utilise the added convenience of TAJ’s weekend operating hours. Additionally, motorists who have not as yet collected their printed Driver’s Licence cards, are able to do so at any of the listed locations, if their applications were dropped off there.

Taxpayers will also be able to access taxpayer service activities including processing motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions, applying for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), dropping off documents for the renewal of their Driver’s Licence, and making tax and fee payments, as the Tax Authority continues to provide additional access to its services. Audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operations.

The necessary COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented for the safety of its staff and clients, will also be observed during the month-end Saturday openings. Persons are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at 3 locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands, and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet.

Persons are reminded, that they may opt to avoid a Tax Office visit entirely by conducting several transactions online, including payment for Driver’s Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate, Traffic Ticket, business related taxes and deductions, and Property Tax, as well as electronically querying Property Tax liabilities.

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of online payments options, including making tax payments via National Commercial Bank, as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee. Additionally, customers are able to make several business payments via the new TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process. These are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features or using the Scotiabank’s electronic funds transfer via TAJ’s website.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TaxHelp (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.