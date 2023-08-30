Business Man Killed in Red Hills, St Andrew

A prominent businessman was shot and killed by an armed gunman in Red Hills, St Andrew, on Monday afternoon, August 28.
He has been identified as 51-year-old Ishamael Seymour, of East Avenue, Greenwich Farm in Kingston 11.
Reports by the Constant Spring police are that about 1:10pm, Seymour was at a location in Red Hills, when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting him multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead