Bushman Says He Expected More From Buju Banton After His Release

Conscious Reggae artiste Bushman has revealed that his expectations were ‘too high’ where it concerns Buju Banton’s impact since returning to Dancehall with the release of Upside Down 2020.

Bushman told DJ Double Trouble on Kenya’s Ghetto Radio’s Reggae Kuruka program on August 2 that he was expecting more from the Gargamel since his release in December 2018 after serving seven years in a US Federal prison.

“Buju Banton has and still is doing great and tremendous work in the reggae industry, but since he’s been out of prison, I think, for me, my expectations maybe were too high. I think was expecting more, you know, more earthquake, more lightning, more energy, since him come, but I think he is still rebuilding and it’s growing greatly, it’s working,” Bushman said.

That being said, the Nyah Man Chant singer added that he wouldn’t mind collaborating with Buju again. The two sang Mama Africa in 2011, which was very successful.

“Collaborating with Buju again will be great. We still communicate, and for me, I wouldn’t even rush it because I know it will just happen automatically,” he continued. “Big up, Buju Banton”

Bushman, whose real name is Dwight Duncan, added that Upside Down was the perfect name for Buju’s album because these days’ people are trying to make right be wrong and wrong be right.’

During the show, he also described Buju’s win at the recently concluded 2020 Jamaican Festival Sound Competition as “a great gesture.”

“The Festival thing I think was a great gesture because for the last decade I think, I don’t even remember who won the festival finals because the festival has been bringing in International Acts to try and get back the awareness about the culture and keep the culture rooted.”

Bushman is well known as a key player in helping to sustain the roots reggae resurgence in Jamaica in the late 1990s. As a teen, he became a selector for the Black Star Line sound system under the name Junior Melody. He eventually moved to Kingston, hoping to break into the Jamaican music scene there, where he met popular producers Steelie and Cleevie.

They gave him his first official shot when they recorded Grow Your Natty at Studio 2000, where he was also crowned Bushman. He followed up that single, with Call the Hearse, which was a huge dancehall hit, leading to Bushman’s debut album, Nyah Man Chant, in 1997.

Listen to Bushman’s interview below.

Source: Dancehallmag