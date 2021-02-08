Bus Park Serial Robber Nabbed in Westmoreland

A man who the Westmoreland police say is suspected to be behind a series of robberies carried out within the Transport Centre, in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, has been apprehended and charged by the police.

He is 50-year-old Dansie Brown, of Cooke Street, also in Savanna-la-mar, and he has since been charged with “Robbery with Aggravation”.

Brown is said to have been fingered in robbery incidents in the Transport Centre dating as way back as last year.

Reports by the police are that about 8:45 pm, on Tuesday, December 29, Brown allegedly held up a man with a knife and robbed him of $43,000 and two cellphones valued at over $50,000

He was again spotted inside the Centre trying to carry out another robbery on Saturday, January 6, and on this occasion, he was pointed out by one of his victims, and held by the police.

One minibus operator told Mckoy’s News that Brown is known to persons in the Bus Park as a serial robber, who preys on commuters while they are inside the Park trying to get transportation to their destinations.

