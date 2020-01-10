Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park – A bus operator who was stabbed to death by two men on Wednesday night, January 8, while at a shop inside the Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover, is now the first person to be killed in the parish of Hanover, since the start of the year.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Carl Amberley, otherwise called “Kevin” who resides at Greenland district, also in Lucea.

The Lucea Police reported that shortly after 10:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Amberley who plies the Montego Bay to Lucea route, had had just finished his daily trips and parked his bus in the Lucea Bus Park.

He then went to a nearby shop and was sharing a drink with friends when he approached by two men, who brandished knives and attacked Amberley stabbing him multiple times.

The men then fled the scene, while residents summoned the police and upon their arrival, Amberley was rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.