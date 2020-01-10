Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park A bus operator who was stabbed to death by two men on Wednesday night, January 8, while at a shop inside the Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover, is now the first person to be killed in the parish of Hanover, since the start of the year.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Carl Amberley, otherwise called “Kevin” who resides at Greenland district, also in Lucea.

The Lucea Police reported that shortly after 10:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Amberley who plies the Montego Bay to Lucea route, had had just finished his daily trips and parked his bus in the Lucea Bus Park.

He then went to a nearby shop and was sharing a drink with friends when he approached by two men, who brandished knives and attacked Amberley stabbing him multiple times.

The men then fled the scene, while residents summoned the police and upon their arrival, Amberley was rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Dear Editor: Another Homophobic Attack
Dear Editor: Another Homophobic Attack
What To Do if You Have Dengue Fever
What To Do if You Have Dengue Fever
Female Shot Dead, Five Others Shot and Injured, at Bowen Road, St Andrew
Female Shot Dead, Five Others Shot and Injured, at Bowen Road, St Andrew
Jealous Lover Hangs Himself in Hanover, After Being Thrown Out By His Girlfriend
Jealous Lover Hangs Himself in Hanover, After Being Thrown Out By His Girlfriend
Spotify’s most streamed artist of the Decade, Drake drops new song today with Future called “Life is Good”
Spotify’s most streamed artist of the Decade, Drake drops new song today with Future called “Life is Good”
Man accused of chopping another man with machete
Man accused of chopping another man with machete
Illegal Gun Seized from a man in Ocho Rios
Illegal Gun Seized from a man in Ocho Rios
Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover
Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover
NSWMA Requests Residents To Provide Feedback
NSWMA Requests Residents To Provide Feedback

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....