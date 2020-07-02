Bus Driver Killed, Cop Chopped in Row Over Loading

A bus driver was shot dead and a policeman wounded in a confrontation between both men over the loading of a bus in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Wednesday, July 1.

Dead is 24-year-old, Alex Needham, of Golden Grove in the parish. The wounded policeman has not been identified.

Reports are that Needham was in the process of illegally loading a Toyota Coaster bus on Burke Road in the old capital before he was approached by a uniformed officer and was asked to move the bus to the designated area.

The driver disobeyed the instructions issued by a cop, during which a fight ensued. The police officer received chop wounds to his arm. The policeman then pulled his gun and fired a shot, hitting Needham.

They were both transported to the nearby Spanish Town Hospital where the bus driver was pronounced dead and the officer admitted.

INDECOIM is investigating.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

