Bus Conductor “Stamma” Killed in St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): The St Andrew South police have launched an investigation, surrounding the murder of a bus conductor along Bay Farm Road, in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Tyrone Reid, otherwise called Stamma.

Reports are that about 5:45 p.m., Stamma was walking along Bay Farm Road in the vicinity of Olympic Way,when he was ambushed by armed men ,and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded bus conductor was rushed to hospital , where he was pronounced dead.