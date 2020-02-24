Bus Conductor and Girlfriend Shot Up in St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): A popular bus conductor and his common-law wife were shot and seriously injured by a group of armed men who invaded their home in Iron River, St Andrew, on Saturday night, February 22.

The identities of both victims are being withheld by the police.

Reports are that about 10:40 p.m, the bus conductor and his spouse were at home when armed men forced their way inside their home.

The men opened fire hitting both occupants, before making their escape in the area.

Residents in the community assisted the couple to the hospital,where they were treated and admitted in serious, but stable condition.

