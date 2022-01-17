Burowes and Knibbs for Latin America Amateur Golf Champs

Justin Burrowes and William Knibbs will represent Jamaica at the 7th Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) (golf) between January 20 to 23, in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic at the Teeth of the Dog Golf Course.

They were invited by the LAAC executive committee on behalf of the Masters Tournament, The R&A, and the United States Golf Association (USGA), based on their position in the World Amateur Golf RankingTM.. Burrowes is ranked at 825 while Knibbs is ranked at 3205.

Burrowes will be competing in the championship for the third time while Knibbs will be making his second trip to the event. There was no championship in 2021 due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Burrowes’ best performance to date was a 2019 round of four under par 68 on day-three where he tied for 23rd (217) but had a bad final round and ended the four days in the 41th position on 295 on 11 over par.

His last outing in 2020 saw him making the cut. His best round of two over par 73 came on the final day. He tied for 42nd that year (309, + 25) but looks forward to a good performance this time around.

“I expect to go out there and give it my best shot. I expect to do my best and go through all my pre shot routines or whatever rituals I have in place. I know that I have prepared well enough. I know that I have the physical and mental aspects of somebody who can win it. Everybody starts at the same and its just who can hit the hole the least times. As it stands right now and as it will stand early Thursday morning, as everybody tee off we will all be at the same, we will all be at even par and everybody has an opportunity from there. I feel prepared mentally and physically and I am just gonna go out there and do my best to execute”, said Burrowes.

According to Knibbs “I am looking forward to the event. It’s such a well put together event, well put on, well run. The golf courses are always in tremendous condition. In terms of my preparation, that’s been going really well. I am swinging the golf club better than I have in a little while, so I am really looking forward to seeing what I have been seeing in practice coming to fruition on the golf course.” Knibbs had a rough time in his first outing in 2020. He did not make the cut. The event leaderboard shows him tied at 58.

Two of Jamaica’s best amateur golfers leave island on Monday (January 17) with the full support of the Jamaica Golf Association. President Jodi Munn-Barrow said “I am very proud that both Justin Burrowes and Williams Knibbs have been invited to participate in the Latin America Amateur Championship. This is one of the most prestigious championships within the Caribbean and Latin American region and the winner gets an invite to the amateur championship at the Masters. Both William and Justin have been playing well as evidenced by their performances in the recently held Jamaica Open and I am sure that they will go abroad and make Jamaica proud.”

Jamaica has been participating in the championships since it started in 2015. It has always sent two representatives to each event. These include Ian Facey who is now a professional golfer, Sean Morris and Jonathan Newnhan. The island’s best placed golfer in the tournament to date is Facey who tied for 24th in 2015 with a best round of 68 on the first day and a four-day total of 292 or 4 over pa (par 72 course).

The championships will feature one hundred eight golfers from the Latin American and the Caribbean. Host country Dominican Repubilc will have ten golfers on the course, as per the tournament rules. There is a cut line of the top fifty golfers at the end of the second day. Some of the competing countries are Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Argentia, Haiti, Chile, Cost Rica, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Panama, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Seventeen year old Abel Gallegos of Argentina shot four under par 280 (par 71 course) for the win in 2020 (the last time the championship was held).