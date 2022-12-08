Popular Montegonian ‘Burns’ is dead. Burns, who hails from the Canterbury community, Burns He died at the Cornwall Hospital after ailing for a long time. He was popular homeless figure in Montego Bay from as early as the 1970s to the time of his
passing.
A past student of Albion Primary and Junior High, formerly Albion All-Age School, Burns was an easy-going person on the streets of downtown Montego Bay.
“Persons weren’t afraid to reason with him, he can give you so history about the city while he was growing up,” said a vendor who knew Burns quite well.
During the early 1970s, Burns was a fan of horse racing where he listed his favorite horse as ‘Greased Lightening’.
In his last interview, prior to his passing, he made mention of former national football coach Theodore Whitmore as a person he looked up to for assistance.
Caption: Burns in his last days on the streets of Montego Bay. He died last month at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.