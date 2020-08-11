Burna Boy announces new album release date

Burna Boy’s new album Twice as Tall will arrive on August 14, with a tracklist featuring Chris Martin, Stormzy, Youssou N’Dour, and Naughty by Nature, among others.

Executive-produced by Diddy, Bosede Ogulu, and Burna Boy, the album includes the single “Wonderful” and 14 more tracks.

Production across the album features extensive contributions from Nigeria’s Spaceship Collective, as well as touches from Mike Dean, Timbaland, and others.

In addition to “Wonderful,” Burna Boy recently released “My Oasis” with Sam Smith and, in March, “Odogwu,” neither of which features on the African Giant follow-up.