Burna Boy Accused Of Cheating On girlfriend Stefflon Don

Burna Boy’s been trending since last night and it’s unfortunately not music-related.

The African Giant artist is trending because, apparently, he’s been creeping on his boo Stefflon Don with Nigerian businesswoman and model, Jo Pearl.

Jo Pearl shared two Instagram TV videos yesterday where she spilled the details on her relationship with Burna Boy.

She said that they’ve been seeing each other for two years, even after the Nigerian star began dating UK star Stefflon Don. It all started with a DM, she said; one that she claims she was reluctant to respond to. Then, they met at Burna Boy’s pop-up show in the UK.

“I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet,” she said. She said she ended up moving in with him in London.

She said she ended up finding out about his relationship with Stefflon Don after they got into an argument but that didn’t even stop their relationship.

“It’s just been like the elephant in the room that we choose not to discuss and we just go about things like it doesn’t exist,” she said. “In the past two years, he has never mentioned the person I see him with on social media to my face. That person never gets acknowledged, it’s like she doesn’t exist in our world.”