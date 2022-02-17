Burglar Charged for Killing Police in Manchester

The Manchester police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the murder of a police District Constable in the parish on December of last year.

The accused has been identified as 53-year-old Eric Miller, otherwise called ‘Burglar’ of Somerset district, also in Manchester.

Reports are that between 10:00pm, on December 3, 2021, the district constable was at a bar, when he went outside to urinate.

He was pounced upon by a man armed with a handgun, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The officer managed to return the fire also injuring his attacker.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded district constable and the gunman were both rushed to hospital, where the cop died whilst being treated and the other man treated under police guard.

He has since been charged for murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.