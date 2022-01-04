Burger King to Sell Vegan Nuggets in Bid to go 50% Meat-free

Burger King will sell vegan nuggets across the UK as part of a pledge to make its menu 50% meat-free by 2030.

The fast-food giant said the nuggets, made from soy and plant proteins, had been certified by the Vegan Society.

Burger King previously released a plant-based Rebel Whopper burger two years ago, but it was later revealed to be unsuitable for vegans because it was cooked on the same grill as meat.

It has introduced a Vegan Royale burger as demand for such products has risen.

A vegan diet involves cutting out animal products such as meat, fish, dairy, and eggs.

Burger King said its 50% meat-free target would help it reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41%. It said its vegan nuggets would taste the same as its chicken-based counterparts.

Rival McDonald’s already sells some “accidentally vegan” Veggie Dippers, but also recently launched its vegan McPlant burger in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Greggs vegan sausage roll and vegan steak bake have proved popular in recent years.

Burger King UK chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said the introduction of vegan nuggets was an “a significant milestone for the company and an important next step in achieving our target of a 50% meat-free menu by 2030”.

According to the Vegan Society, there were about 600,000 vegans in Great Britain in 2019, four times more than there were in 2014.

A total of 49% of those interested in cutting down on meat consumption said they would do so for health reasons, according to a survey of more than 1,000 adults in Great Britain by Mintel.

Weight management, animal welfare, and environmental concerns were also big motivators.