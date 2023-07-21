Burger King assistant manager arrested for serving customers fries from trash can

July 21, 2023

The assistant manager of a South Carolina Burger King has been arrested after she allegedly served customers French fries that had been in the trash can, police said.

Jaime Christine Major, 39, was charged on Monday with tampering with food — a felony — for allegedly taking French fries from the trash and adding them to the container where freshly cooked fries are placed and then dumping just-cooked fries on top.

The Union Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at the fast food joint on July 9, Fox Carolina reported.

At the scene they found two women screaming at restaurant staff, threatening them and using profanity.

When the women refused to calm down at officers’ request, they were both arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, police told the outlet.

Two days later, Burger King headquarters called the police and told them that Major had been serving fries from the trash can.

Jaime Christine Major mugshot
Jaime Major was arrested on Monday and charged with tampering with food, according to police.
WIS TV 10
Burger King sign
She’s accused of placing fries from the trash into the area where fresh fries go and dumping new fries on top.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A warrant was issued for Major’s arrest after an investigation.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the State.

A judge set her bond at $20,000.

She remained in custody at the Union County Detention Center as of Tuesday, the State reported.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

