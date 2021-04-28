Bunny Wailer’s medical bill now settled

Bunny Wailer’s children have now settled his outstanding hospital bill and have secured the death certificate needed for his burial.

Bunny Wailer died on Tuesday, March 2.

According to a statement from the family, the hospital bill of over $5m has been covered with no assistance, in an effort to get their father’s death certificate. It further states that the children are embarrassed that it had been left unaddressed for so many weeks.

Bunny Wailer was admitted to Medical Associates in December 2020 after suffering a stroke.

Bunny Wailer’s son, Abijah Livingston is the official source of any information dealing with his late father.

It says future updates on the burial information be shared via Bunny Wailer’s social media pages.