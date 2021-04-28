Bunny Wailer’s medical bill now settled

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Bunny Wailer’s children have now settled his outstanding hospital bill and have secured the death certificate needed for his burial.
Bunny Wailer died on Tuesday, March 2.
According to a statement from the family, the hospital bill of over $5m has been covered with no assistance, in an effort to get their father’s death certificate. It further states that the children are embarrassed that it had been left unaddressed for so many weeks.
Bunny Wailer was admitted to Medical Associates in December 2020 after suffering a stroke.
Bunny Wailer’s son, Abijah Livingston is the official source of any information dealing with his late father.

It says future updates on the burial information be shared via Bunny Wailer’s social media pages.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....